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In an era where every square inch of a cricketer's equipment is typically occupied by lucrative branding, Ishan Kishan’s appearance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday has sparked significant curiosity. During Match 21 of IPL 2026 against the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain was observed using a plain bat, devoid of any commercial stickers or sponsors. Praful Hinge IPL Salary: Here’s How Much SRH Pacer’s Contract is Worth.

The sight of a high-profile Indian international playing without a primary bat sponsor is a rare occurrence in the modern Indian Premier League, leading to immediate speculation across social media platforms regarding the wicketkeeper-batter's current commercial standing.

No Bat Sponsor for Ishan Kishan

As Kishan walked out to open the innings alongside Travis Head, viewers quickly noticed the blank face of his willow. Historically, Kishan has been associated with major sporting brands, most notably CEAT and SG, both of which have featured prominently on his bats during his tenure with the Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team.

However, against the Royals, the absence of any logo was stark. Despite the lack of branding, Kishan appeared unbothered, striking several boundaries in the powerplay before eventually being caught in the deep.

Social Media Speculation

The "plain bat" quickly became a trending topic on X, with fans offering a variety of theories. Some supporters suggested that the player might be in the middle of a transition between brands, while others wondered if he was holding out for a more substantial contract following his move to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma Golden Duck Memes: Fans React as Jofra Archer Strikes First Ball in SRH vs RR IPL 2026.

'No One Willing to Sponsor his Bat'

🚨 Ishan Kishan is playing without a bat sponsor. No brand is willing to sponsor a bat for a player who won the World Cup just two months ago? This is so disheartening to watch as a fan.💔 pic.twitter.com/XMCT05OmR6 — Sakyaa (@sakyaaforever) April 13, 2026

'He is a Brand'

No brand sponsor his bat but he has become a brand. After his comeback there's no stopping for him. — VIRAT FAN (@pabitamallick90) April 13, 2026

'What More This Man has to do'

What do sponsors look for in a player? ✅ Performance ✅ Consistency ✅ Leadership ✅ Winning mentality Ishan Kishan in 2025: SMAT Champion as Captain T20 World Cup Winner Now IPL Captain of SRH Still NO sponsor on his bat. Tell me what more this man has to do? pic.twitter.com/4BugInfaDN — Mithun (@Mithun1918) April 13, 2026

'Without a Single Bat Sponsor'

Ishan Kishan is playing in SRH vs RR **without a single bat sponsor**! A player who won the T20 World Cup just TWO MONTHS ago… and no brand is willing to back him? This is straight-up disheartening to watch as a cricket fan 😔 Thala 2.0 deserves so much better after that… pic.twitter.com/kA0d6h0rUU — BollyCricket Daily™ (@BollyCricDaily) April 13, 2026

The absence of a sponsor for a player of Kishan’s calibre is statistically unusual. Opening batters in the IPL are considered premium "real estate" for brands due to their high visibility during the Powerplay overs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).