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In the high-stakes world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a single over can change a player’s life forever. On Monday night, Praful Hinge became the name on every cricket fan’s lips after his sensational debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 24-year-old pacer dismantled the RR top order, taking three wickets in his very first over. Who is Praful Hinge? Know All About SRH Pacer Who Picked Three Wickets in His First Over on IPL Debut.

As Hinge’s performance goes viral, many fans are curious about the financial details of his journey into the world’s richest cricket league and how much the Hyderabad franchise and the BCCI are investing in this Vidarbha talent.

How Much is Praful Hinge's IPL Salary?

Praful Hinge was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2026 Mini-Auction held earlier this year. The right-arm pacer entered the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Despite his burgeoning reputation in the domestic circuit, there was no intense bidding war for his services. SRH secured Hinge at his opening price of ₹30 lakh. In a tournament where veteran pacers often command double-digit crore figures, Hinge stands as one of the most cost-effective scouting finds of the 2026 season.

BCCI’s Fixed Match Fees and Bonuses

In addition to his ₹30 lakh auction contract, Hinge is a significant beneficiary of the BCCI's historic 2025-27 cycle pay structure. Under the new regulations introduced by Secretary Jay Shah, every player in the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee.

Per Match Fee: Hinge earns ₹7.5 lakh per game played.

Seasonal Potential: If he maintains his spot for all 14 league matches, he will earn an additional ₹1.05 crore on top of his base salary.

Total Earnings: Including his auction price, a full season as a starter could see Hinge take home over ₹1.35 crore.

Furthermore, players are eligible for performance-based bonuses, such as the 'Player of the Match' award, which typically carries a prize of ₹1 lakh per game.

By securing a high-impact player like Hinge at a base price, the Sunrisers management has gained significant tactical flexibility. His emergence allows the team to maintain a strong domestic core without exhausting the team purse. As the tournament progresses, Hinge will no longer be an unknown entity, but for now, he remains the biggest "bargain" success story of IPL 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).