Ahmedabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat's former captain Priyank Panchal, who has also led India A in the past, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association said on Monday.

The 35-year-old Panchal played 127 First-Class games and amassed 8,856 runs at 45.18 with 29 centuries and 34 fifties.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The right-handed opening batter also played 97 List A matches, scoring 3,672 runs at 40.80 with eight tons and 21 fifties while in 59 T20s, he made 1,522 runs at 28.71 with nine half-centuries.

"Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Mr Priyank Panchal on a fantastic career. The batter has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Sunday May 26, 2025," GCA secretary Anil Patel said in a statement.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, May 26: Seth Rollins Takes on Sami Zayn, Finn Balor in Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifier and Other Exciting Matches To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

"A right-handed batter, Priyank has donned the national colours for India A as a captain. He was prolific run scorer as an opening batter represented Gujarat CA in the domestic circuit for more then 17 years."

Panchal had a breakthrough year in 2016-17 in the Ranji Trophy when he scored 1,310 runs with a highest individual score of 314 not out. It was a season in which Gujarat won the premier domestic competition.

He was also a pat of the title-winning Gujarat teams in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2015-16 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)