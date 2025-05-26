The May 26 episode of Monday Night Raw will air live from the Yeungling Centre in Tampa, Florida. The upcoming show will continue to build towards the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, with more MITB qualifying matches. The promotion has also announced multiple matches for the fallout show of the Red Brand. Recently, WWE successfully hosted the Saturday Night's Event on May 24 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured multiple matches and also saw the return of Bronson Reed and the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

Rhodes made his return following his WWE Undisputed Title loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. During Saturday Night's Event, Rhodes attacked John Cena and made his intention clear to have a brawl with him in the upcoming WWE PLE Money in the Bank. This week's Raw will also feature the major development held during the Saturday Night's Event. Let us now take a look at some of the exciting match cards for the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches Continue

This week's Monday Night Raw will feature more Money in the Bank qualifying matches to decide the remaining participants for the men's and women's MITB ladder matches. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have qualified for the men's match so far. In the women's category, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley and Giulia have won their respective matches.

General Manager Adam Pearce announced that two triple-threat qualifying matches in the men's category will be held in this week's show. Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins will battle to secure a spot. Dragon Lee, Penta, and Chad Gable will face each other in the second MITB qualifying match.

Triple Threat Match - World Tag Team Championship

WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) will defend their title in a triple-threat match against the American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) and War Raiders (Erik & Ivar). Creed Brothers will look to win their first tag title on the main roster. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 23: The Wyatt Sicks Returns, Money in the Bank 2025 PLE Qualifiers Matches and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Raw GM Has Big Plans For Upcoming RAW

Akira Tozawa vs Rusev

Akira Tozawa is set to battle Rusev in a singles match this week. Rusev attacked Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxine Dupri) in his return, and Akira will be looking to take his revenge when both WWE stars face each other.

