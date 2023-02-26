Cape Town [South Africa], February 26 (ANI): Following her side's 19-run win over South Africa in the final of ICC Womens' T20 World Cup, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner expressed happiness, saying that "proud is an understatement" for the impact it has had on global cricket and she feels fortunate to be a part of it.

A half-century by batter Beth Mooney and brilliant death bowling helped Australia clinch their sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title, as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs despite a valiant knock from opener Laura Wolvaardt in the final at Cape Town on Sunday.

Also Read | Australia Win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Defeat South Africa by 19 Runs in Final to Clinch Record Sixth Title.

"We have been longing for this moment since the last World Cup. We were not in winning positions in certain phases, but we scrapped and got through. Probably the semifinal performance with the bat against India was the best of this tournament for me. We won this tournament. We spoke about wanting to do this, so really proud. I have confidence in my bowling. I have bowled quite a bit even in the Big Bash. Thankfully it (form) has come into international cricket as well. Proud is probably an understatement for the impact we have had globally as a team. Very fortunate to be part of this team and it is something later in life I am going to be super proud of," said Gardner in a post-match presentation.

Ashleigh also clinched the 'Player of the Tournament' award. She made 110 runs in five innings at an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 119.56. Her best individual score in the tournament was 31. She also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.25, with the best bowling figures of 6.25.

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal to Captain Rest of India in Irani Trophy 2023, Sarfaraz Khan Set to Miss Out With Finger Injury: Report.

Coming to the match, Australia put up 156/6 on the board in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Beth Mooney shined for Australia with an unbeaten 74 in 53 balls, with nine fours and a six. Gardner also contributed a vital 29-run knock of 21 balls.

Shabnim Ismail (2/26) finished as the leading wicket-taker for her side. Marizanne Kaap also took two wickets for 35 runs. Nonkululeko Mlaba and Chloe Tryon took a wicket each.

In the chase of 157, South Africa was struggling at 54/3 in 10.4 overs. A 55-run stand for the fourth wicket between Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon brought back the hosts into the game. But Australia re-established their grip on the match by dismissing Laura for a 48-ball 61, consisting of five fours and three sixes.

Megan Schutt, Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen each took a wicket.

Mooney was named as the 'Player of the Match' for her half-century.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 137/6 (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25, Ashleigh Gardner 1/20) lost to Australia: 156/6 (Beth Mooney 74*, Gardner 29, Shabnim Ismail 2/26). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)