Australia Women clinch their sixth consecutive T20 World Cup title as they beat South Africa by 19 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. After a thumping victory against England in the semifinal, it seemed South Africa can finally make it happen this time in front of the home crowd, but Australia showed all their experience in a difficult wicket and controlled the game to win key moments and gradually dragged the game in their favour, eventually the title too. This once again proved their consistency and the immense ability to hold nerves under pressure. Beth Mooney Scores 18th T20I Fifty, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Match.

In an used pitch, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney looked for some intentful start but failed to get one as new ball bowlers of South Africa were quite consistent in their lengths. Knowing it will be hard to score with the old ball, Australia promoted Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris. Gardner hit some significant strokes yet failed to get the required momentum. Beth Mooney (74) on the other hand, held on to one hand and accelerated towards the end and took Australia to a respectable total of 156/6 despite having a stutter in the middle overs. Laura Wolvaardt Scores 7th T20I Fifty, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final Match.

As Lanning expected, the pitch slowed down further in the second innings. South Africa didn't get off to a good start at all and both openers struggled to get going. Tazmin Brits fell early and Marizanne Kapp after following her into the crease found no rhythm too. Laura Wolvaardt (61) was able to find some pace later in the innings, but it was too late. By the time, Australia went ahead in the game, and they were both skilled and experienced enough to squeeze a result out of the situation. Untimely run-outs didn't make South Africa's job easier. After Megan Schutt dismissed Wolvaardt, it was just a wait of time and Australian death bowlers took them over the finishing line comfortably.

