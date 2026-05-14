Sports News | PSG Beat Lens 2-0, Secure Fifth Successive Ligue 1 Title

Paris [France], May 14 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain secured their fifth successive Ligue 1 title, beating Lens 2-0 in a clash of top-two teams on Wednesday.

Now, following this win, PSG, with 24 wins in 33 matches and 76 points, is nine points ahead of Lens, who have 21 wins in 33 matches. They needed just a point out of this match to bag the title, but they walked out with their full quota of points.

Also Read | Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026.

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the goal tally in the 29th minute, before a second-half stoppage-time goal from Ibrahim Mbaye made sure that the title stayed with PSG.

Manager Luis Enrique has a chance to secure a historic treble this season. Prior to the Ligue 1 win, they had already won the Super Cup and will be defending their UEFA Champions League title in Budapest against Arsenal on May 30, with the latter also eyeing a double of Premier League and UCL titles.

Also Read | Today’s IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 14.

Following the win, the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said, as quoted by the club's official website, "We are very proud of this 14th French league title, which, for the first time in the club's history, is our fifth in a row. Congratulations to the players, to Luis Enrique, to Luis Campos and to all of the backroom staff for the exceptional job that they have done."

"This success is the result of a top-notch team effort from everyone at Paris Saint-Germain and of the strength of our academy, particularly with five young players making their professional debuts. At Paris Saint-Germain, the real star is the team, supported by our amazing fans everywhere we go. Our focus is now fully on our upcoming assignment in Budapest, with even more work to be done as we continue to make history together," he signed off. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)