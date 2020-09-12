Paris [France], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of right back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan deal from Italian Serie A club Roma.

The French Ligue 1 defending champions added that the deal included a purchase option when the loan ends next summer.

The 29-year-old Italian international is the first newcomer at Parc des Princess during this transfer window, which will be a relief for Thomas Tuchel's side who are severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic as seven players in the first team squad, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, had tested positive recently. Neymar has now returned to the training ground.

Florenzi started his football career in Roma's youth teams and turned pro in 2011. He spent almost all his career at the Serie A side where he scored 28 goals and provided 32 assists in 280 appearances.

He has also been capped 36 times for the Italian national team.

"I'm really proud and happy to become a Paris Saint-Germain player. They're one of the major clubs in Europe today, confirmed by their run to the Champions League final last month," said Florenzi to PSG's official website.

"We have extraordinary challenges ahead of us this season, and it will be a pleasure and an honour to face them alongside my new teammates, who are among the best players in the world," he added.

The Champions League finalists kicked off their league title defence on Thursday with a shock 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Lens, in a game which Tuchel fielded several young players such as 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who was just making his second appearance for the first team.

PSG will face a busy schedule in the coming week with a clash against last season's runners-up Marseille on Sunday, followed by Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

