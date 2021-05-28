Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI): Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Andre Russell has "no doubts" that his team will turn the tide in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

PSL will resume in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. For the UAE leg, the tournament has attracted some names who are renowned for their extraordinary repertoire, which makes them global T20 superstars.

West Indies all-rounder Russell and wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles will be making their returns to the PSL.

"I still have very fond memories of my first PSL tournament with Islamabad United. I still have some great friendships from my PSL experiences and I am really looking forward to join my new teammates at Quetta Gladiators and play under Sarfaraz Ahmed. I have no doubts that the Purple Force will turn the tide and make its fans proud," said Russell.

"The HBL PSL serves another opportunity to the players to enhance their skillset with its intricacies. The fielding standards are excellent and the local Pakistan bowlers, whether spinners or pacers, really challenge a batsman's abilities," said Charles.

"Along with top quality players, the teams possess top cricketing minds in the shape of coaches and mentors. In the year when the players are gearing up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this league provides a perfect platform for preparation as I look forward to delivering my absolute best for Multan Sultans - a franchise I have represented in the past - under Mohammad Rizwan who has been one of the most outstanding players across the three formats in recent months," he added.

West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder James Faulkner will be marking their PSL debuts.

They are eager to get on the field to showcase their exceptional skills and talents and win the hearts of the millions of fans who will be watching the games with their friends and families.

"It is no mean task to gather six contingents to put a high-quality tournament in these difficult and uncertain times. I have no qualms that like its previous editions, this HBL PSL edition is going to keep the fans glued to the screens from around the world with some sensational performances and tightly fought matches," said Edwards.

"I have heard some excellent things about this tournament and I am eager to join my team Peshawar Zalmi that have a big fan base and enjoy passionate support. I look forward to making a big contribution for my captain Wahab Riaz and my old mate and head coach Daren Sammy," he added.

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder James Faulkner said: "I am looking forward to my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars have a formidable squad with some outstanding Pakistan talent like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi."

"The HBL PSL has over the years produced some outstanding cricketers and in just six years since its inception has captured the attention of the fans and followers of the game around the world," he added.

Martin Guptil and Usman Khawaja are excited to play cricket in PSL as the tournament resumes in June.

"This will be my first appearance in the HBL Pakistan Super League and I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings. The HBL PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings who are a very good side," said Guptill.

Islamabad United batsman Khawaja said: "I am excited to be a part of this league, happy to represent my city of birth and look forward to playing my part in the success of this league. It is saddening that the event couldn't be hosted in Pakistan but hopefully I will get another opportunity to play amongst all the fans who have stuck with Pakistani cricket through thick and thin.

"The team did really well in Karachi, we are in with a real chance of securing one of the top two playoff berths. Hopefully I can contribute and add to the team success in this second half of the tournament under captain Shadab Khan. We have a great opportunity to win a third trophy and cement our spot as the most successful side in HBL PSL history," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)