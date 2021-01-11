Sydney, January 11: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday added another feather to his cap as he completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket. Pujara achieved the milestone on the final day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the 76th over of the fourth innings, Pujara smashed a boundary off Nathan Lyon and completed his 6,000 runs and a well-made fifty.

Pujara and Rishabh Pant are currently leading India's run-chase of 407. Both the batsmen will look to convert their fifties to a ton and win a game for their side. Pant became the youngest wicket-keeper to score fifty-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match in Australia.

Pant played in an aggressive manner and took a special liking towards Lyon and he did not let the off-spinner settle. Pant went on to bring up his fifty and as a result, he became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score 50 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He beat the record of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 5 Live Score Updates.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 206/3, still needing 201 runs to win the match. The first session saw 36 overs being bowled and 108 runs were scored.

Resuming day five on 98/2, India did not have a good start as the side lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon and it gave Australia a chance to create more pressure. However, the visitors made a surprising move as the side sent in wicket-keeper batsman Pant ahead of Hanuma Vihari.

Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to survive the first session and the visitors went to the break with seven wickets still in hand. Both Pant and Pujara have extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 104 runs. On day four, Australia had set a target of 407 for India to win the third Test.

Cameron Green and Steve Smith played knocks of 84 and 81 respectively as Australia declared their second innings on 312/6.Brief Scores: Australia 338 and 312/6d; India 244 and 206/3 (Rishabh Pant 73*, Cheteshwar Pujara 41* Nathan Lyon 1-69).

