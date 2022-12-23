Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 23 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday reached a monumental landmark as he went past legend Don Bradman's tally of test runs while playing against Bangladesh in the first inning of the second test here at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

The reliable batter reached the tally of 7000 runs in test cricket overtaking Bradman's 6996 run count while batting on Day 2 of the ongoing second test against Bangladesh.

Pujara swept Shakib Al Hasan in the 19th over of the day for three runs and reached the milestone of 7000 test runs.

The right-handed batsman became the eighth Indian to reach the 7000-run mark in test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag are the other batters who have achieved this milestone.

He had scored a century(102*) in the second inning of the first test match, helping India set a massive target for the hosts.

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run scorer in test cricket with 15921 runs from 329 innings.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's four-wicket hauls helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227 and get the upper hand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 as Ashwin and Umesh starred for India with 4 wickets each and Unadkat yielded two wickets.

Bad light forced early stumps, India's score at 19/0 with Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 208 runs at the end of the first day.

Before Stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 227. Trailing by 227, India's Shubman Gill and KL Rahul opened the innings for the Men in Blue, playing with a good mix of aggression coupled with caution.

In the eighth over of India's first innings, KL Rahul took a sigh of relief as he survived an LBW appeal made against him. Shakib Al Hasan's delivery struck him on the pads, to which the on-field umpire signalled out. However, the decision got overturned after the DRS review. (ANI)

