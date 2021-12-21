Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 21 (ANI): Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the six members of the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021 - 2025.

The members are as follows: Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Greysia Polii (INA), Kim Soyeong (KOR), Pusarla V. Sindhu (IND), Zheng Si Wei (CHN).

"The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members," stated BWF in an official release.

The Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, following a vetting process as required for all Council members, will become a member of the Council until the next elections in 2025.

Sindhu was last seen playing in the BWF World Championships where she lost her quarterfinal match. (ANI)

