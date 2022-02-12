Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 12 (ANI): The Bengaluru Torpedoes emerged victorious against Hyderabad Black Hawks in another thrilling match at the Prime Volleyball League here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Torpedoes defeated the Black Hawks 15-12, 14-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-13 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru Torpedoes' Lavmeet Katariya was adjudged the Player of the Match. Bengaluru picked up two points from this match.

Varun GS pulled off a fabulous spike as the Bengaluru Torpedoes took the lead at 8-5 in the first set. Noah Taitano also showed his brilliance as the Torpedoes extended their lead further. A fabulous spike by Rohit Kumar kept the Black Hawks in the contest, but Bengaluru rode on the momentum and eventually drew first blood.

John Joseph EJ pulled off a superb block as the Black Hawks dominated the second set at 6-1. However, fantastic spikes from Pankaj Sharma and Lavmeet Katariya kept the Torpedoes in the contest. Bengaluru won a crucial Super Point to level the scores at 13-13, but Noah Taitano missed a serve and the Black Hawks wrapped up the second set at 15-14.

Katariya effected a brilliant block as the Torpedoes put themselves in a good position at 7-4 in the third set. Amit Gulia tried to keep the Black Hawks in the contest, but Bengaluru eventually closed out the third set at 15-12 and took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Black Hawks and the Torpedoes played out a neck-to-neck contest in the fourth set as they were locked at 7-7. Praful S pulled off a superb block as the Black Hawks gained the lead at 10-9, but Bengaluru leveled the scores at 10-10 soon after. However, Rohit Kumar's magnificent spike helped the Black Hawks win a crucial Super Point and take the lead at 13-11. Hyderabad won another Super Point and closed out the fourth set at 15-11 to make it two sets all.

The Torpedoes got off to a superb start and took the lead at 7-3 in the final set. Pankaj Sharma produced a couple of fantastic spikes as Bengaluru continued to hold the lead. However, the Black Hawks fought hard and leveled the scores at 12-12. Katariya carried out a crucial spike as the Torpedoes wrapped up the final set at 15-13. (ANI)

