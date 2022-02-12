Fresh off his second goal in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi looks ready and set to take the field once again and add to his tally when PSG face Rennes in Ligue 1 2021-22. Messi has had a very difficult start to life in France as he had scored the only goal in the domestic season up until PSG faced defending champions Lille where the Argentine turned up the heat with a scintillating display under his belt. He hit the bar multiple times and scored one goal in that game. Now the question arises, will Messi play against Rennes? Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Unveil Chicago Bulls-Inspired PSG's New Kit For 2021-22 Season

The answer, quite predictably, is yes. Lionel Messi would not just play but is expected to be part of the attacking line alongside Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria. Messi would also be expected to play a key role in this game as well and PSG fans, who would watch this match from the Parc des Princes would be eager to see some of the magic which won him seven Ballon d'Or titles. He was named in PSG's matchday squad by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

See Squad:

The Argentine star would want to carry on with his form from the last game and continue in the same manner. His return to form at this stage would be a big boost with PSG, who would be facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2022 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).