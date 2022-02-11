After a demoralising defeat in the only T20I of the tour, India Women's team would have their sights firmly set on beginning the ODI series on a high when they take on hosts New Zealand in the first game of the five-match affair on Saturday, February 12. The match starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, the same venue where the one-off T20I was played. India would have a change in personnel with the experienced Mithali Raj returning to lead the side. A winning start to the ODI series would hold Mithali Raj and her side in a good position to prepare well and get used to the conditions ahead of the Women's World Cup which begins next month.India Women vs New Zealand Women 2022: Mithali Raj Confident of Team Giving Their Best Ahead of 1st ODI

India would be wanting to get used to playing in conditions which is windy and where pace bowlers can extract a lot out of the pitch. It was India's batting that was the thorn in their side in the one-off T20I, which they lost by 18 runs and with Mithali Raj's inclusion, it surely does add a lot of experience and power to the line-up. New Zealand Women meanwhile, would be high on confidence after their victory in the T20I and they would aim to carry on with that momentum.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 1st ODI between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match will begin from February 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards and has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI 2022?

Amazon Prime Video would be the official live streaming partner for this series in New Zealand. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the game on their devices.

