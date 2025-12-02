Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock will be aiming to become the seventh member of Proteas' 13,000 international runs club when SA takes on India in the second ODI at Raipur on Wednesday.

India is heading into the Raipur ODI scheduled on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a duck in the first ODI at Ranchi, QDK will be aiming to bounce back against an opponent he has an extremely fine record with historically.

Also Read | Robin Smith Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 62.

Quinton is the seventh-highest run-getter for SA in international cricket, with 12,924 runs in 309 matches and 345 innings at an average of 40.13, with 29 centuries and 70 fifties and a best score of 178. Just 76 more runs and he will complete 13,000 international runs for Proteas.

The leading run-getter in South Africa's cricket history is legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis, with 25,422 runs in 513 international matches and 610 innings at an average of 49.45, with 62 centuries and 149 fifties and a best score of 224. He is followed by AB de Villiers: (19,864 runs in 415 matches at an average of 48.33, with 47 centuries) and Hashim Amla: (18,553 in 346 innings at an average of 46.49, with 55 centuries).

Also Read | SMAT 2025-26: Hardik Pandya Smashes Unbeaten 77 on Competitive Return To Help Baroda Win.

QDK's bat fires the most when a bowler in an Indian jersey is at the other side of the crease. In 21 matches and innings, he has made 1,077 runs at an average of 51.28, with six centuries and two fifties.

Since coming out of retirement in both white-ball formats this year, the left-hander has been in fine touch in ODIs, while he is battling form issues in T20Is. In four ODIs so far, he has made 239 runs this year at an average of 79.66, with a strike rate of over 91, including a century and two fifties.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rubin Hermann. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)