Paris, Apr 11 (AP) The one-sided Ligue 1 title race ended with a whimper, but the chase for Champions League places promises to be an intense sprint finish in France.

With at least six teams still in contention and six games left, this weekend's matches could shake up the standings.

The top three get an automatic spot and the side in fourth enters the qualifying rounds. French champion Paris Saint-Germain has secured one of the spots, leaving three.

Only five points separate second-placed Marseille from Lille in seventh spot, while Monaco can leapfrog Marseille into second place if it wins their encounter on Saturday.

But if Monaco fails to win at Stade Louis II, then Strasbourg will move into third place with a home win on Saturday against Nice, which is sixth and in poor form following three defeats in the last four games.

That has opened the door for resurgent Lyon in fifth place.

Should Monaco and Strasbourg both lose, then seven-time French champion Lyon would move into third with a win at Auxerre on Sunday.

PSG wrapped up a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title last weekend and is on course to finish the league season unbeaten.

Coach Luis Enrique's side is exempt from playing this weekend so as to better prepare for the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa.

PSG won the first leg 3-1 in Paris on Wednesday.

Five and counting

=============

Some Strasbourg fans questioned the appointment of English coach Liam Rosenior at the start of the season, given he had little coaching experience and none in the French league.

Not any more.

Strasbourg is on a five-game winning run and is unbeaten in eight games. Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha has flourished this season, netting a club-high 12 league goals.

Rosenior needs him to stay injury-free because, after playing Nice, Strasbourg goes to Monaco next weekend and hosts PSG next month.

Lyon has the momentum

=================

Since losing to PSG 3-2 in a close-fought game in late February, Lyon has won four out of five games, losing only to Strasbourg.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso, playmaker Rayan Cherki and forward Alexandre Lacazette — Lyon's key players — are all hitting form at the right time, while skillful Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze has found his scoring touch.

Keeping faith with Köhn

=================

Monaco coach Adi Hütter confirmed that Philipp Köhn remains his No. 1 goalkeeper, despite costly errors last weekend.

Köhn lost his starting spot to Radoslaw Majecki this season, but then gained it back last month. However, Köhn was at fault for both goals in last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Brest.

“It wouldn't make sense to change,” Hütter said Thursday. “We believe in Philipp. We win and lose together.”

Zhegrova still absent

===============

Lille's attack has diminished since Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova sustained a pelvic injury in mid-December.

Goals have been harder to come by and star striker Jonathan David's form has noticeably dropped without Zhegrova's probing runs opening up space for him.

Coach Bruno Genesio hoped to have Zhegrova back for Saturday's trip to Toulouse but said he does not feel ready. (AP) AM

