SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 27 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 12. The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 27.

After an explosive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad have hit rock bottom and have gone on to lose four consecutive matches. So out of five, SRH have now lost four and won one. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won three out of four games. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SRH vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu Outlines Bigger Concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad Than Flop Batting Shows.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (SRH).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Travis Head (SRH), Priyansh Arya (PBKS).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) and Marco Jansen (PBKS).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Lockie Ferguson (PBKS).

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Travis Head (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc).

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Ishan Kishan (SRH), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Travis Head (SRH), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH) and Lockie Ferguson (PBKS).

