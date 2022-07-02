Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Rain stopped play on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

England dismissed India for 416 in their first innings and then reached 16 for one in three overs, when the heavens opened up, interrupting the proceedings.

Also Read | Neymar Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Extend His Contract at PSG Amid Chelsea Move Link.

Alex Lees (6) was the England batter to be dismissed.

England still trail India by 400 runs.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming of Test Match, Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG 2022 Online on JioTV.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 416 all out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60)

England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley batting 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)