Neymar has exercised all possible options to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract amid Chelsea transfer speculations. The Brazil star has been linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer after he was told to leave Paris-based outfit by PSG management. However, all these transfer rumours have reportedly been vanished after the world class forward has decided to stay at French capital, Sports newspaper confirms. Neymar Transfer News: Brazilian Star Considering PSG Exit This Summer.

Neymar's future at PSG became uncertain lately after the Parisians expressed their willingness to free-up cash to continue their pursuits of summer targets this season. Among the 'elite three' -Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the 30-year-old attacker was believed to be the most vulnerable one because Messi and Mbappe are favoured by the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with the French wonder kid renewing his contract a few weeks ago, and ending the most speculated transfer saga of recent times.

The 30-year-old Brazilian attacker, who left Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of $222 million, has spent five years in the French capital, winning all domestic titles saving UEFA champions league. PSG brought big names like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in 2021 in a bid to lift the European silver crown, only to be knocked out by Real Madrid with whom they were engaged in a long and fiery transfer battle for Kylian Mbappe. Last season's UCL exit had reportedly made Al-Khelaifi unhappy and the PSG president wanted to get rid of one of the 'elite front three.' As a result, Neymar's stay at PSG was all but done with speculations of the Brazilian's Chelsea move circulating in the transfer market. Neymar Leaving PSG? Thiago Silva Wants Brazilian Footballer to Join Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva urged Neymar to join the Blues this summer in case he decided to leave Paris. Newcastle United was among other clubs who also reportedly explored the Neymar situation for a potential transfer in this summer window. But, the former member of famous 'MNS trio' (Messi, Neymar and Suarez) has reportedly decided to stay at PSG and, looks to extend his contract at the French club, according to Sports newspaper, which might keep him till 2027 in Paris.

Neymar's current contract, which is believed to be a $29 million-a-year deal, will expire in 2025. The forward scored 13 goals in 22 matches last season to help PSG win Ligue 1.

