Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Warriors thrashed Chennai Quick Guns 66-31 for their maiden win in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Tuesday.

In the other match, Mumbai Khiladis signed off with a 79-31 victory against Odisha Juggernauts here.

Gajanan Shengal scored 17 points while Shubham Kachhi and Sreejesh S secured 11 points each as Mumbai Khiladis, who are already out of playoffs contention, ended Odisha Juggernauts' six-match winning run.

For Odisha Juggernauts, Dinesh Naik was impressive in the attack as he claimed 12 points by dismissing four players with dives. He was supported well by Monoj Ghotekar, who scored eight points.

Odisha Juggernauts, with 21 points from nine games, are currently positioned on top in the points table.

Besides Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants (20 points), Telugu Yoddhas (16) and Chennai Quick Guns (15) have already secured their playoffs spots.

In the second match of the day, skipper Majahar Jamadar and Hrushikesh Murchavade played crucial roles in Rajasthan Warriors' win by securing 14 points each.

Rajasthan Warriors took a 27-21 lead after the first innings with Jamadar and Murchavade clinching six and eight points respectively. PTI

