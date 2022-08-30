London, Aug 30: English Premier League club Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach, Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool. Gary O'Neil will take interim charge of the team, and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick, the club said in a statement. The club owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.Moises Caicedo Transfer News: Liverpool Submit Offer For Brighton Midfielder | ⚽ LatestLY

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history," Demin said."