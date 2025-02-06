Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Solid three wicket hauls by spinner Ravindra Jadeja and debutant pacer Harshit Rana helped India overcome half-centuries from skipper Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell, restricting England to 248 in 47.4 overs at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

India needs 249 runs to secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

England elected to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave a fine start to England. Salt saved his best for debutant Harshit Rana, greeting him with two boundaries in his first over anf then demolishing him with a 26-run sixth over, consisting of three sixes and two fours.

England reached the 50-run mark in just six overs.

Duckett also got some runs under his belt, hitting Axar Patel's spin for three fours when it was introduced to the attack.

However, the 75-run stand was put to an end by a brilliant run out by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, removing Salt for 43 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

Soon, Duckett became Harshit's first ODI wicket, as a top edge off his bat went straight into the hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came running from midwicket to take a stunning diving catch. England was 77/2 and Duckett was inside the pavillion for 32 in 29 balls, with six fours.

India ended the first 10 overs of the inning on a high, with extra bounce produced by a Harshit delivery hitting Harry Brook's glove and going into hands of Rahul. England was 77/3 in 10 overs.

The experienced pair of skipper Jos Buttler and Joe Root focused on stitching a partnership, causing the run-rate to dip. Root's dissappointing run in ODIs continued as he was trapped leg-before-wicket by Ravindra Jadeja for just 19 runs. England was 111/4 in 18.3 overs, with Jadeja breaking a 34-run stand.

Skipper Buttler got some much needed support from a young Jacob Bethell, as he hit some aggressive boundaries against spinners with the youngster there to hold the other end.

Buttler reached his 27th ODI fifty in 58 balls, with four boundaries.

The 59-run stand between Buttler and Bethell was undone by Axar Patel, with the skipper lobbing the delivery into the hands of Hardik Pandya at short fine leg. Buttler was gone for 52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries. England was 170/5 in 33 overs.

Harshit got the wicket of Liam Livingstone for just five runs, with a thin edge going into hands of Rahul behind the stumps. England was 183/6 in 35.4 overs.

Brydon Carse and Bethell helped England reach the 200-run mark in 39.1 overs. The partnership was ended when a Mohammed Shami delivery hit the middle stump of Carse, who was dismissed for 10 in 18 balls, with a four. England's aggressive approach was not giving them anything good, as they slipped to 206/7 in 39.5 overs.

Bethell reached his half-century in 62 balls, with three fours and a six.

Bethell's fighting knock was ended by Jadeja, who trapped him leg-before-wicket for 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. England was 220/8 in 42.4 overs.

Archer released some pressure, smashing Hardik for two fours and a massive six.

Jadeja put an end to Rashid's stay at the crease to a 16-ball eight run knock, rattling his stumps. England was 241/9 in their 46.4 overs.

Saqib Mahmood was stumped by Rahul on a Kuldeep delivery, ending the England innings at 248 in 47.4 overs.

Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit (3/53) were standout bowlers for India, though Harshit got hit for some runs. Kuldeep, Axar and Shami got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: England: 248 (Jos Buttle 52, Jacob Bethell 51, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) vs India. (ANI)

