Defending champions Pakistan national cricket team are all set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the mega event, Pakistan will host tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa. The first two matches of the tri-series will take place at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. There will be an opening ceremony held at the stadium before it hosts matches and reportedly during that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the official jersey of the team for Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Renovation of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Ready To Host ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The launch will happen in the midst of a grand event to celebrate the completion of renovation in the stadium and the launch of the brand-new jersey. Entry to this event is free for the fans, with only the Imran Khan enclosure of the stadium reserved for special guests.

When Will Pakistan's Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Be Revealed?

As per a report by Geo Super, PCB will reveal the official jersey of the Pakistan national cricket team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, February 7, 2025. The launch is scheduled to take place at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium will happen in an event graced by Pakistan's Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The launch is scheduled after the inauguration of the renovated ground by the PM. The inauguration event is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details And All You Need to Know About Pakistan's Tri-Series Including New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan cricket team will play New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh in the group stage of Champions Trophy 2025. They will play India in Dubai, New Zealand in Karachi, and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium will host a minimum of four matches of the mega event including a semi-final on March 5. The might also hold the grand-finale if Indian national cricket team don't qualify for the finals.

