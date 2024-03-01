Queenstown (New Zealand), Mar 1 (PTI) Jyoti Randhawa, the lone Indian golfer in the New Zealand Open this week, missed the halfway cut despite producing an even par second round here.

Randhawa, who shot 69 on the first day, returned 71 on the second day and at two-under, he was two shots off the cut line.

Veteran Scott Hend added a five-under 66 in calm conditions. He had an opening day 64 and is now in lead at 12-under at the halfway point.

Hend, the Asian Tour Order of Merit champion in 2016 and a 10-time winner on the circuit, leads by two strokes over fellow Australians Matthew Griffin, Marcus Fraser and Sam Brazel plus David Hillier and Josh Geary from New Zealand.

Hend's most recent win on the Asian Tour came in 2019.

