Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 9 (ANI): Having won this year's Meghalaya State League (MSL), Rangdajied United FC (RUFC) is all set to return to the Third Division League (or I-League 3) in the upcoming 2023-24 season in Goa.

Ahead of their campaign, The Club has also announced 'Meghalaya Tourism' as their main sponsor for the upcoming 2023-24 season. As per the officials, the partnership may open up exciting opportunities for both parties to promote the state of Meghalaya and football in the region.

"The club's management and players are elated with this partnership, which reflects the shared vision of showcasing Meghalaya's natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant tourism opportunities through the medium of football," said Andrew Suting, General Manager of the Club in an official statement.

"The support from Meghalaya Tourism will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the football club while simultaneously drawing attention to the treasures of the state," he added.

The football club also extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister, of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma and hailed the commitment to enhance the sporting landscape and tourism in the State.

"Rangdajied United FC would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Our Honorable Chief Minister, Shri Conrad Sangma and the Minister of Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh for their unwavering support and encouragement. Their vision for the promotion of sports and tourism in Meghalaya aligns perfectly with the club's mission. This collaboration embodies their commitment to enhancing the sporting landscape and tourism potential of our state," said Rangdajied United FC General Manager Andrew Suting.

Rangdajied United FC is currently preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 season starting with third Division I-League Campaign in Goa. (ANI)

