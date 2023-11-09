South Africa will be facing Afghanistan in their final match of the group stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This will be the match number 42 of this World Cup. South Africa has already qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and they sit at the second spot on the points table with 12 points. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Final Batch of Tickets for Semifinal and Final to Go On Sale On November 9

South Africa was thrashed by India in their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after India defeated South Africa by a solid margin of 243 runs. The Proteas were unable to deliver with both bat and ball. At the time of chasing South Africa was bowled out at just 83 runs. South Africa will now be facing Australia in the semi-final stage.

Afghanistan let the match last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup slip through their hands as Australia beat them in the thrilling chase and won the game by just three wickets. Afghanistan still has a chance to make it to the semi-finals as they stand equal to New Zealand and Pakistan with eight points but net run rate is making the major difference between the standings.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head in ODIs

South Africa and Afghanistan have only met a single time for an ODI in which South Africa did win the game other than that these two teams haven't been against each other for more than one time in ODI.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Quinton de Kock Aiden Markram Keshav Maharaj Ibrahim Zadran Rashid Khan

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The SA vs AFG match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. Chris Woakes Levels Ian Botham's Untouched Record After England's Victory Over Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jensen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil (Wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

