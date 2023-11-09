New Zealand vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: New Zealand started the 2023 World Cup campaign with four wins and were considered one of the early favourites for the Cup. But a huge downturn in player form coupled with injuries to key players meant the BlackCaps head into their last league game against Sri Lanka having lost their last four matches and their progress to the semis no longer guaranteed. The defeat against Pakistan in the last game was a difficult pill to swallow considering they made a mammoth 400 batting first. Opponents Sri Lanka have had a poor tournament and the repercussions have been felt back home with the government sacking the entire cricket board. This game is equally important for them as well with the Champions Trophy qualification on the line. New Zealand versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. Kane Williamson Eyes Lockie Ferguson’s Return to Boost New Zealand’s Bowling Against Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra were brilliant against Pakistan with the former announcing his comeback from injury in style with an aggressive fifty. There are chances of rain in Bengaluru and this time the BlackCaps needs to do their homework. The bowlers were all over the place in the last game and we could see some changes here. Kyle Jamieson is set to play in place of Ish Sodhi, who was hit for plenty against Pakistan.

Charith Asalanka’s century against Bangladesh went in vain with Bangladesh chasing down the target set by them with ease. Angelo Matthews was at the centre of cricket’s newest controversy with the timeout dismissal and it will be interesting to see how the veteran all-rounder responds in this game. Maheesh Theekshana will extract good spin on this track and New Zealand will have to play him on merit.

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match for both teams on November 9. The NZ vs SL CWC 2023 match will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the NZ vs SL match. Fans can hence watch live telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). New Zealand look good on paper but there is a feeling they might falter under pressure.

