Glasgow, Oct 17 (AP) Rangers signaled its intention to deprive Celtic of an unprecedented 10th straight Scottish league title by beating its fierce rival 2-0 away on Saturday in the first Old Firm derby without fans.

The win — secured by two goals from center back Connor Goldson — allowed Rangers to open up a four-point lead over Celtic, which has a game in hand in second place.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in MI vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 36.

Missing star striker Odsonne Edouard and midfield regular Ryan Christie, the home side was outplayed by its Glasgow rival and didn't have a shot on target at Celtic Park.

Steven Gerrard's side looks a different proposition this season and stayed unbeaten after 11 games. The team has conceded just three goals and scored 26 — one more than Celtic.

Also Read | MI vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 36.

Goldson headed in James Tavernier's free kick to put Rangers in front in the ninth minute and doubled his goal tally in the 54th by bundling the ball home from close range. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)