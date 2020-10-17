Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 36. The action will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both MI and KXIP will enter this game with a victory, however the former is at the superior position currently. Mumbai Indians is led by Rohit Sharma, while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. MI is at the top of the point table with 12 points, while KXIP is at the bottom with 4 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 betting odds, tips, predictions and favourites amongst Mumbai and Punjab. MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 36.

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match by chasing down the target of 149 runs in 16.5 overs. In this game, Quinton de Kock was awarded Man of the Match for his blistering knock of unbeaten 77 runs from 48 balls. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab won against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by reaching the target of 172 with 8 wickets in hand. Chris Gayle played his first match of the season in that game where he scored a half-century. MI vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 36.

MI vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Without a doubt, bookmakers have chosen Mumbai Indians as the favourite over Kings XI Punjab. Bet365 has placed bet odds for MI as 1.61, while for KXIP it is 2.30.

MI vs KXIP Predictions: Who will win?

Considering the recent form of Mumbai Indians, they can be predicted as winners in the upcoming MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Also, if we consider head to head records of both teams, Mumbai leads Punjab by 14-11. Even in their previous meeting in the ongoing season, Mumbai defeated Punjab by 48 runs.

Kings XI Punjab will have to win their upcoming game and games to come for the qualification to the playoffs. It will indeed be a tough task for KL Rahul and his men, however, it's not impossible.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

