Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are all set to take on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The last time the two teams met each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians walked away with a 48 run win. The two teams are placed quite differently in the IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians tops the IPL 2020 table with 12 points in their kitty. Whereas KXIP is placed on number eight with only a couple of wins in their kitty. This would be match number 36 and the Kings XI Punjab would be looking to get back to winning ways. Now, let’s have a look at seven things you need to know about the match. MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

MI vs KXIP Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have taken on each other on 24 occasions. Mumbai Indians have won 13 games and the rest would be won by the Kings XI Punjab.

MI vs KXIP Key Players

Mumbai Indians could have Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the key players. Whereas for the Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul and Chris Jordan could be outstanding performers

MI vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Chris Jordan will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah could be another battle within the main contest.

MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 36 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 36th between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

MI vs KXIP Match Timings

The Mumbai Indians and KXIP IPL 2020 match 36 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

MI vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

