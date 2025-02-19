Sports News | Rathod's 59 Not out Extends Vidarbha's Lead to 260 Against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Semifinal

Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar shared an unbroken 91-run partnership as Vidarbha recovered from a mini collapse to lead by 260 runs against Mumbai at stumps on day three of their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Wednesday.

After Vidarbha dismissed Mumbai for 270 to take a first-innings lead of 113 runs, the hosts found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 56 for four, thanks to Shams Mulani's (2/50) two-wicket burst.

However, Rathod (59) and Wadkar (31) steadied the ship, guiding Vidarbha to 147 for four in 53 overs.

At stumps, the duo, who train at the same academy in Nagpur, remained at the crease, but with Mulani and the spinners making the ball talk, Vidarbha are aware that the job is far from over, with two full days of play remaining.

With a 113-run first innings lead in hand, the hosts had a solid foundation, but Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur (1/14) gave them a glimmer of hope with an early breakthrough in the second over.

Thakur, who is set to join Essex for the County Championship, removed Atharva Taide for a duck, trapping him in front with an inswinger.

Danish Malewar (29), who scored a vital 79 in the first innings, looked in good touch, hitting five boundaries before Mulani dismissed him off his own bowling with a sharp caught-and-bowl effort, leaving Vidarbha at 40 for two.

Karun Nair (6), in scintillating form, joined opener Dhruv Shorey (13) at the crease, but Tanush Kotian (1/33) made an impact, dismissing Shorey LBW after he missed a classic off-break delivery.

Much was expected of Nair, but he too fell, sent back by Mulani, as Vidarbha slumped to 56 for four. Nair was rapped on the pads while trying to defend and although he challenged the on-field umpire's decision, he lost the appeal.

Wadkar and Rathod then regrouped, building a steady partnership to bring Vidarbha back on track.

Earlier, Akash Anand completed his second first-class century and shared a 69-run stand with Tanush Kotian (33) to lead Mumbai's recovery after they ended the second day at 188 for seven.

Anand, who resumed his innings on 67, played a gritty knock, facing 256 balls and hitting 11 fours. His partnership with Kotian took Mumbai close to the 250-mark before left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade broke the stand, removing Kotian with a delivery that drifted in from around the stumps to bowl him out.

Anand, who had reached double figures with a boundary to fine leg, was dismissed in the 88th over, caught behind while chasing a wide delivery from Nachiket Bhute.

Mohit Avasthi was the last man to fall, cleaned up by Harsh Dubey, as Mumbai were bowled out for 270 just before lunch.

Brief Score:

Brief scores: Vidarbha 383 & 147 in 53 overs (Yash Rathod 59 not out; Shams Mulani 2/50) lead Mumbai 270allout in 92 overs (Akash Anand 106; Parth Rekhade 4/55) by 260 runs.

