Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against hosts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

RCB fielded an unchanged side while RR replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi with Sri Lankan middle-order batter Wanindu Hasaranga in their playing XI.

The Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande/Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma. PTI AM

