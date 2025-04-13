The second half-century from Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Took his time initially, adapted the conditions, and once set, changed his gears. Jaiswal kept things going for RR when Sanju Samson wasn't able to hit.
It has been a tight contest between the bat and the ball so far. For Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked solid, whereas Bengaluru bowlers have restricted the run flow with their tight lines. Krunal Pandya removed a struggling Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag joined the crease. RCB continue to have a hold on the rate despite Jaiswal hitting a few boundaries. The ball has stayed a bit low. An interesting phase is coming up.
Out! There's the first breakthrough for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A desperate Sanju Samson departs after scoring 15 runs. Krunal Pandya gets his first wicket of the match. The pressure was building on Samson, and he had perished. This was a smart ball by Krunal. An easy stumping by Jitesh Sharma. Sanju Samson st Jitesh Sharma b Krunal Pandya 15(19)
After taking his time, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to dominate against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Captain Sanju Samson has looked scratchy, but Jaiswal's aggressive approach has helped the Rajasthan Royals to get a solid start in the first powerplay. Bengaluru bowlers have been tight with their line and length.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers have been tight with their line and length. This has helped to restrict the Rajasthan Royals openers Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both batters are taking their time to settle at the crease. Samson has looked scratchy, whereas Jaiswal has looked positive in brief play.
Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson will look to provide a good start to their team. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, will aim for quick wickets in the first powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson have looked scratchy in the IPL 2025. Both batters have not scored big runs and will be under immense pressure today.
During the toss, Rajat Patidar revealed that they are playing with the same team. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said Wanindu Hasaranga will replace Fazalhaq Farooqi. Playing XI of Both Sides: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar DeshpandeRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash DayalImpact Players of Both Teams:Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil SinghRajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Stay tuned for the playing XIs and impact players of both teams.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the much-awaited Rajasthan Royals s Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match. Both teams will aim for a victory here. Jaipur is set to host the first match in the IPL 2025.
The first match of the second double-header Sunday, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajasthan Royals takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 13. Rajasthan Royals are languishing in the bottom half of the table at seventh, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fifth, just outside the top four in the IPL 2025 standings. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here. RR are coming off a thumping loss against the Gujarat Titans, where they failed across departments. With only two wins under their belt, RR will need to pull up their socks and perform as a cohesive unit with the ball, which has been a cause of concern since the start of the season. RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 28.
The batting unit of RR has been in form with several batters coming good in different matches, but have failed to get going collectively. After a stunning start, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel are all undergoing a blip.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, too, have seen their batting tumble in two of their last three matches, including a stunning collapse against Delhi Capitals. The likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar have been their go-to batters, while the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone have been more of a miss than a hit.
The bowling remains a concern, despite Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Suyash Sharma performing well in parts for the franchise. However, a lack of a fifth specialist bowler has hurt the club over and over again in crunch moments. RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 28.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh