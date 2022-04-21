Naihati (WB), Apr 21 (PTI) Only one point separates them as Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC lock horns to kick off the second phase of the I-League here on Friday.

Real Kashmir have never lost a game to former champions Aizawl.

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson wants to finish in the best way possible following a difficult first phase.

"It was a difficult season for us for obvious reasons. We could not able to field the same team in consecutive matches. Things are looking better. We want to end the campaign in the best way possible," Robertson said.

Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference.

"The upcoming games are very important for us. We want to give our best in every match. We are looking forward to the upcoming games," Kumar mentioned.

"Aizawl are a technical team. They are very energetic. We had problems keeping clean sheets but we have to defend well to stop them from scoring goals. Hopefully, the result will arrive in our favour," Robertson concluded.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law is eyeing positive results in the remainder of the matches.

"We have done very well throughout phase 1. Our players controlled the games and created so many chances. We need to start keeping clean sheets. Our objective is to finish with more points than a few top 7 teams," the head coach said.

Law wants to achieve what Aizawl has never done before, defeating Real Kashmir.

"We have never defeated Real Kashmir previously. Tomorrow, we want to win and break the streak. They are a different team. We have to approach the game tactically. We know what we need to do.

"The boys are training well. We are focused on executing our plans," he concluded.

