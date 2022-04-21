Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : After Delhi Capital's camp got hit by COVID-19 cases, Axar Patel revealed how Ricky Ponting's message had charged up the entire squad before the match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The cloud over the IPL game was lifted an hour before toss time after the BCCI confirmed that the match would go on despite a sixth Covid positive case being reported in the Delhi camp on game day. IPL 2022: Jitesh Sharma Reveals PBKS' Batting Approach Against DC.

Tim Siefert returned positive in Wednesday's RT-PCR testing and became the sixth COVID affected case in Delhi's contingent. Earlier, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also tested positive and was admitted to a hospital. "He said, we have to play the match anyway. So, we have two options -- you can think of the positive cases and keep wondering about what will happen to your preparations or not worry about what is not in your control and prepare, stay committed to the match," Axar Patel said at the post-match press conference. DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 34.

In the match, bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115 and their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target inside 11 overs at Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday. "I have a great tunning with Ricky Pointing and Rishabh Pant they showed a lot of faith in me. In every game, I focus on what I should do in my bowling so I can do my planning accordingly. And I'm doing the same thing for a while so I can contribute well in both batting and bowling for my team," added the left-arm spinner, who grabbed two wickets and played a key role in bundling out Punjab for the lowest total of IPL 2022.

Speaking about how he plotted Liam Livingstone's dismissal, Axar Patel said, "I was planning how to get Livingstone out as he put pressure on the bowler. After playing two or three balls he want to play big shots and that's what he did, luckily he got out. And as the wicket was sticky, I was bowling according to that." Punjab King's 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The total was chased by DC with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate). Capitals never looked in trouble throughout the match as they inflicted a heavy nine-wicket defeat on Punjab Kings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)