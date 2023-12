Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) continued their winning streak, securing a 3-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in their last home game of round one in the I-League football tournament here on Saturday.

The Snow Leopards made a strong start with Kamal Issah scoring in the fifth minute at TRC Ground. But Karim Samb equalised for Shilling Lajong FC by scoring a goal in the 16th minute as the first half ended with both teams level at 1-1.

Also Read | West Indies vs England 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Watch Telecast of WI vs ENG Cricket Match on TV in India.

Fuelled by the fervent crowd, RKFC relentlessly pressured the visiting team and scored two more goals in the second half.

RKFC regained the lead with Gnohere Krizo's goal in the 55th minute before local boy Mohammad Inam sealed the victory with a 69th-minute strike and was declared man of the match.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

RKFC is on third place on the points table, tied on 20 points with Sreenidi Deccan FC, trailing only on goal difference. The Kashmir team has played 10 games so far with six wins, two draws and two losses.

Shillong Lajong's second consecutive loss kept them in fifth place with 16 points.

RKFC will now play their next away match against Delhi FC on December 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)