West Indies and England meet in the third T20I of the five-match series. West Indies lead the series 2-0 and will be aiming to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to register their first win and stay alive in the series. The T20 World Champions have been undone by the home side thus far in two matches and the Jos Buttler side will be keen to bounce back. Andre Russell Hits Explosive Shot for a Six Despite Going Off-Balance During WI vs ENG 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

After failing to defend the total in the series opener, England couldn’t chase down in the second T20I. Set 177 runs to win, England fell short of the target by 10 runs despite Sam Curran’s 32-ball 50. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph was the star with the ball as he picked up three wickets. In the batting department, Brandon King smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls while Rovman Powell chipped in with a magnificent 50 off just 28 balls.

When is West Indies vs England 3rd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies and England will square off in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series on Saturday, December 16. The WI vs ENG match will be played at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Adil Rashid Becomes First England Bowler To Take 100 T20I Wickets, Achieves Feat in WI vs ENG 1st T20I 2023.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WI vs ENG 3rd T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the West Indies vs England 3rd T20I 2023 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will be unable to watch the action of the WI vs ENG 3rd T20I on their TV sets. For live streaming details of WI vs ENG, scroll below.

How to Watch Online Live Streaming of WI vs ENG 3rd T20I 2023?

The West Indies vs England T20I series is available for live streaming. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the series and the WI vs ENG 3rd T20I 2023 live streaming will be available on the app as well as the website. For England, it is a do-or-die contest as a loss here would mean that they end up conceding this series as well.

