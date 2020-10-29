New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched the new logo of Sudeva Delhi FC, the only I-League team from national capital.

I-League's newest entrants launched their official logo at the secretariat here.

The logo was presented by club president Anuj Gupta and vice-president Vijay Hakari.

Sisodia said that it is the dream and vision of Delhi government to provide state-of-the-art facilities and training to the youth for excelling in sports.

"If we do this, then our sports talents will leave no stone unturned to bring in more laurels in the capital," Sisodia said.

On launch of the new logo, Gupta said, "I am extremely happy and honoured that Delhi government have shown their support and trust in Sudeva Delhi FC as we aim to nurture the talented youth in the capital."

He added that being the first club from the capital, it will not only develop but will also promote Delhi's talent at the top level.

"It is our aim to provide specific teaching and training in football to ensure the players are better prepared for a wide-range of opportunities in the upcoming future and also know how to tackle failures," said Hakari.

