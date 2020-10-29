Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 49 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. CSK, who are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, are out of the payoffs race while KKR are still in contention and are placed on fifth place. Meanwhile, Chennai have won the toss and have opted field first. CSK have made two changes while KKR have made one change as well. CSK vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders need two wins from two remaining matches to make it to the playoffs along with the better net run rate and thus it is important for them to register win in this contest. Meanwhile, this is the second meeting between these two sides this season and in the previous outing KKR emerged victorious by ten wickets. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Knight Riders are placed on the fifth spot on team standings and a victory in this fixture will help them move to fourth place. Barring CSK, all other teams are in contention for a playoffs spot and thus it this game is important not just for KKR but other teams as well.

