Paris, Oct 5 (AP) Rennes' four-match winning run ended with a 2-2 draw against struggling Reims in the French league.

Rennes could have won in stoppage time but Steven Nzonzi's header hit the post.

Rennes still moved back to the top of the table, above Lille on goals scored with both teams having the same number of points and goal difference.

Reims has just two points from its opening six matches.

Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid headed in a corner in the 11th minute to give the visitors a surprise lead but goals from Raphinha and Damien Da Silva ensured Rennes led at the break.

However, Boulaye Dia leveled in the 66th to secure an unlikely point for Reims.

EASY DOES IT

Lille moved above fierce rival Lens with a comfortable 3-0 win at Strasbourg. It was Strasbourg's fifth defeat in six matches.

Zeki Çelik, Renato Sanches and Burak Yilmaz scored for Lille. Lille has one more point than third-place Lens. The two teams meet in the next round in the Derby du Nord.

OTHER MATCHES

Marseille managed to draw 1-1 at Lyon despite playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

Dimitri Payet opened the scoring in the 16th for Marseille but was shown a straight red card just two minutes later for a dangerous tackle.

Houssem Aouar leveled with a penalty in the 28th.

Also Sunday, it was: Montpellier 0, Nîmes 1; Bordeaux 3, Dijon 0; Brest 1, Monaco 0; and Metz 3, Lorient 1. (AP)

