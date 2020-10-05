WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay per view which took place at Capitol Wrestling Center on October 4, 2020, was filled with extravagant action. We witness two major title defence from men's and women's division. Finn Balor retains NXT World Title by defeating the member of The Undisputed Era Kyle O'Reilly. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai successfully defended her belt against Candice LeRae. A lot more happened in this major event of the black and gold brand of WWE. Scroll down to know about results and highlights of WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Oct 4, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Oct 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Demands Universal Title Rematch Against Roman Reigns; Sami Zayn Defeats Jeff Hardy to Retain Intercontinental Championship.

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly put their body on the line for NXT title match in the main event, however, The Prince walked out victoriously. After the match, we saw Finn Balor pay respect to Kyle O'Reilly. the showing of respect from champion to challenger was cut short when they caught sight of Ridge Holland at ringside. The bruising Brit was carrying a beaten Adam Cole over his shoulder, then dumped him at ringside. Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly immediately rushed towards their Undisputed Era leader as the show ended on a shocking note. WWE Raw Sept 28, 2020 Results And Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Robert Roode to Retain World Title; Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian & Shawn Michaels.

Now let's speak of NXT Women's Championship title defence by Io Shirai. Io Shirai managed to retain her title as she overcame all strategies used by Candice LeRae. We even saw LeRae husband Johnny Gargano interfere as a referee, however, that wasn't enough to help her wife win. After the match, we saw Toni Storm and Ember Moon appear, the former showed her presence via video while the latter came on her motorcycle, both divas showed their interest on NXT Women's Title belt. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Could Possibly Lead Heel Stable Involving Jey & Jimmy Uso Post Hell in a Cell 2020 PPV.

Finn Balor is Still NXT Champion

Ember Moon is Back!

View this post on Instagram @wwe_embermoon IS BACK IN #WWENXT! #NXTTakeOver A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 4, 2020 at 5:50pm PDT

Adam Cole Thrown Like Trash by Ridge Holland

Apart from this, we saw Damian Priest defeat Johnny Gargano to retain NXT North American title and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar win against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

