Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Former Indian men's team head coach Ravi Shastri feels that T20 internationals should only be played at the World Cup as bilateral series in the shortest format of the game should be restricted.

"Yes, absolutely, there's too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket. I've said that [before], even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes. It should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup. Bilateral tournaments - no one remembers," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

The upcoming T20 World Cup is starting on 16 October 2022 and defending champions Australia will host this year's World Cup. The world's best players from 16 teams will play 45 matches around the country.

"I don't remember a single game in the last six-seven years as coach of India, barring the World Cup. A team wins the World Cup, they will remember it. Unfortunately, we didn't, so I don't remember that either. Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the globe; each country is allowed to have their franchise cricket, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every two years, you come and play a World Cup," he added.

Ravi Shastri was a head coach of the Indian cricket team and had tenure for four successful years. In his coaching Indian cricket team became the no.1 test side among all the test playing nations, India also qualified for World Test Championship under his coaching.

Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13.

Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 and the final match of the series will be played this year.

Another achievement under Shastri's tenure was winning the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia at their home in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but sadly, Shastri and Virat Kohli could not bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title home in 2021, which also became Shastri's last assignment. (ANI)

