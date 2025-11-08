Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for her vital role in India's maiden ICC Women's World Cup title.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly were present at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium to honour the star player for her performances in the tournament, which saw her tie with West Indies' hitter Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of a Women's WC (12 sixes).

She was given a prize money of Rs 34 lakhs and a golden bat by Ganguly. Indian women's cricket pace legend Jhulan Goswami was also present at the event.

In the marquee tournament, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133, with a brilliant, innings-saving 94 against South Africa as her best knock.

Her hard-hitting cameos in the knockout stages were however, her best efforts. During the semifinals against Australia, her cameo of 26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes aided India in a record-breaking run-chase of 339, the most by a team in Women's ODIs and highest-ever in a Cricket World Cup knockout match, be it in men's or women's cricket.

In the final, she played another cameo of 34 in just 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking India to a daunting total of 298/7, which turned out to be a match-winning one.

In 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Richa has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of over 103, with seven fifties and a best score of 96. (ANI)

