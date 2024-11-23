Perth [Australia], November 23 (ANI): India's dynamic batter Rishabh Pant became the third wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in the World Test Championship.

Pant achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener against Australia in Perth. The 27-year-old completed Mitchell Starc's catch off Harshit Rana's delivery to become just the third wicketkeeper to hit the three-digit mark.

Before Pant, Australia's Alex Carey and the West Indies Joshua Da Silva entered the exclusive club to complete 100 dismissals in the WTC.

Carey has 137 dismissals to his name, consisting of 125 catches and 12 stumpings in 33 matches. Da Silva has 108 dismissals in the WTC, consisting of 103 catches and five stumpings in 30 games.

Notably, on Day 2, Carey was Pant's 99th dismissal in the WTC off Jasprit Bumrah. Pant's tally of 100 dismissals consists of 87 catches and 13 stumpings in 30 matches.

This wasn't the only exclusive club which was breached by an Indian player during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

India's stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, bagged his 11th Test five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the opening Test. This was his seventh five-fer for Bumrah in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Following his record-breaking exploits with the ball, Bumrah went level with legendary Kapil Dev for most Indian wickets picked by an Indian bowler in SENA countries.

The stand-in Indian skipper was the mastermind behind Australia perishing on 104. Bumrah's magic in the first innings ended with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs.

Notably, with 178 Test wickets, Bumrah has a stunning average of 20.16, only bettered by England's legendary right-arm fast Sydney Barnes's bowling average of just 16.43. During his illustrious career, Barnes picked up 189 scalps in just 27 appearances.

The 30-year-old Indian quick eclipsed former Australian star Alan Davidson's stunning Test bowling average of 20.53. During his notable career, Davidson scythed 186 scalps in 27 appearances for the Baggy Greens. (ANI)

