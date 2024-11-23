Arsenal have lost their way a bit in the title race, dropping to the fourth spot in the English Premier League table. The Gunners have 19 points from 11 games with just a solitary win in their last five matches. Mikel Arteta came close to lifting the trophy twice in the past two seasons but each time fell short of wrestling the league from Manchester City. This season they were supposed to pick up the pace but it has been the opposite. They face Nottingham Forest next, who have surprised everyone with their brilliant run of form. They sit at fifth in the table and can challenge the Gunners for good. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice missed out for England in the international break due to fitness issues and they will be a major doubt for Arsenal here. Ben White has undergone knee surgery and has been ruled out for a long time. Kai Havertz will lead the attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings. Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard will be the two attacking midfielders.

Elliot Anderson will undergo late fitness to determine his availability for Nottingham Forest while Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo are long-term absentees. Nicolas Dominguez is set to feature in midfield alongside Ryan Yates. Morgan Gibbs-White as the no 10 is critical for the visitors with Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the wings.

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest on game week 12. The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 23.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will be challenged in this tie but should secure a 1-0 win here.

