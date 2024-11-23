Chelsea have done well to climb to the third spot in the English Premier League table after two disastrous campaigns. Enzo Maresca has his sights set on getting the club back to the Champions League and with the kind of squad he has, it is the least the management expects from him. The Blues have 19 points from 11 games but draws in the last two matches mean they lack momentum heading into the match with Leicester City. Opponents Foxes are 15th in the table and struggling since their return to the league. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Facundo Buonanotte is suspended for the tie and will miss out for Leicester City with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku injured. Ricardo Pereira and Jakub Stolarczyk are already missing with a lot of injuries. Wilfred Ndidi will be the defensive midfielder with Harry Winks and Boubakary Soumare as the floater. Jamie Vardy is a veteran in the league and his goal-scoring exploits are well known.

Jadon Sancho has recovered and is back to training while Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, and Cole Palmer will need to undergo a fitness test to determine their availability. Robert Sanchez will be in goal with Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana leading the defence. Nicolas Jackson is set to lead the attack with Pedro Neto and Noni Mandueke as the wingers. Check out Chelsea vs Leicester City match details and viewing options below.

When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will look to push for top place with their current run of form and will host Leicester City in the EPL 2024-25 season next. The Leicester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the King Power Stadium and it starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 23. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Leicester City vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Leicester City vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea have too much quality about them and should secure an easy win.

