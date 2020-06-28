Munich, June 28: Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Robert Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world. His remark came when Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish their league campaign on a high.

Bayern had already secured their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title earlier this season and with the help of this goal, Lewandowski took his season tally to 34. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker, Named Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

"To score 34 goals in one Bundesliga season is an incredible achievement. Only 'Der Bomber', Gerd Muller, has ever scored more goals in one campaign. I'd like to congratulate and thank Robert Lewandowski. He is the best centre-forward in the world," the official website of Bayern quoted Rummenigge as saying.

This is now the fifth time that Lewandowski has finished as the Bundesliga's highest-scorer. Lewandowski has the third-most goals in Bundesliga history having registered them 236 times. Only Thomas Muller and Schalke great Klaus Fischer have scored more goals than Lewandowski in the history of Bundesliga.

In the match between Bayern and Wolfsburg, Kingsley Coman, Mickael Cuisance, Lewandowski and Thomas Muller registered goals for the former.

Bayern finished the 2019-20 Bundesliga season with 82 points from 24 matches while the second-placed Borussia Dortmund ended their campaign with 69 points

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)