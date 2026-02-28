Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Borussia Dortmund welcome league leaders Bayern Munich to Signal Iduna Park this evening for the latest instalment of Der Klassiker. As the Bundesliga 2025–26 season enters Matchday 24, this highly anticipated fixture carries significant implications for the title race. Vincent Kompany’s Bayern currently hold an eight-point advantage over second-placed Dortmund, meaning the hosts face a virtual must-win scenario to keep their championship hopes alive. Former Arsenal and Germany Star Mesut Ozil Unharmed After Convoy Accident in Bangladesh.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Der Klassiker Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28.

Venue: Signal Iduna Park in Aue

Time: 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Der Klassiker Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Der Klassiker Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Der Klassiker 2026 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Der Klassiker Team News

Both sides are dealing with notable absentees ahead of the clash. Bayern Munich will be without Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito due to muscle injuries, while veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains a major doubt with a calf issue, potentially handing a start to Jonas Urbig.

Borussia Dortmund will miss suspended full-back Julian Ryerson, alongside injured defender Niklas Süle. However, they are expected to welcome back Nico Schlotterbeck to bolster a defence that must contain Bayern's potent attacking quartet of Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).