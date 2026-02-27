The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 has set the stage for several high-profile encounters, headlined by a massive confrontation between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Conducted at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, the draw has paired the competition’s most successful club against the 2023 champions in what many are already labelling a final before the final. Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt After Being Knocked Down By Fan During Pitch Invasion Between Inter Miami and Independiente del Valle Club Friendly Match (Watch Video).

UCL 2025-26 Round of 16 Draw

The confirmed round of 16 draw ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/PVhNIIZngZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 27, 2026

Heavyweights Collide in the Knockout Stage

The meeting between Real Madrid and Manchester City marks the fourth time in five seasons these two giants have been drawn together in the knockout phases. With both teams currently leading their respective domestic leagues, the fixture represents the pinnacle of European club football. Real Madrid will host the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, before travelling to the Etihad Stadium for the decisive return fixture.

In another standout tie, Chelsea will face Paris Saint-Germain. This fixture rekindles a modern European rivalry, with Chelsea looking to navigate past a star-studded Parisian side that dominated its group. The London club will rely on their defensive discipline to counter PSG’s potent attacking line in what is expected to be a tactically dense two-legged affair.

Feature Details Marquee Tie 1 Real Madrid vs Manchester City Marquee Tie 2 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Chelsea First Leg Dates 17–18 & 24–25 February 2026 Second Leg Dates 10–11 & 17–18 March 2026 Away Goals Rule Not Applicable Final Venue Puskás Aréna, Budapest (30 May 2026)

Other Key Fixtures

Beyond the marquee matchups, the draw has produced several intriguing continental battles. Liverpool have been paired with Inter Milan, a repeat of the 2021–22 knockout clash, while Bayern Munich will take on AC Milan in a meeting of two of Europe's most decorated clubs.

Arsenal, returning to the knockout stages with high expectations, will face a resilient Atletico Madrid side. Meanwhile, Barcelona will go up against Juventus, continuing the trend of traditional European powerhouses meeting early in the tournament's final phases.

